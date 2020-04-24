Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's wedding is currently on "pause."

The former baseball star and the superstar singer were set to tie the knot this year, but plans are currently on hold amid the Coronavirus pandemic. As Rodriguez explained to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's The Tonight Show, they're going with the flow and putting safety first.

"We have to go with the flow now," Rodriguez told Fallon. "Everything is fluid, everything's on just a pause."

Rodriguez explained they're going to "see where the world takes us."

"Obviously this is an unprecedented time," the 44-year-old star continued. "And for us, we just want to make sure that we think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place."

Rodriguez went on to share that his daughter, Ella Rodriguez, just celebrated her 12th birthday.

"What was great is we had a drive-through party," Rodriguez shared. "And then some people said maybe we have a drive-through wedding. It will be cheaper!"