Jennifer Lopez appeared on Tuesday's at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about how the global coronavirus pandemic has impacted her and Alex Rodriguez's wedding date.

"Actually, it did affect it a little bit," the 50-year-old actress and singer said via video chat. "So, we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it's something we're just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."

Ellen DeGeneres then recommended having a "TikTok wedding"—since Lopez and Rodriguez's recent videos have been so popular.

"It's something to think about," Lopez quipped. "I can't make any commitments right now."

The Yankees star popped the question last year. However, the Hustlers celeb made it clear they're not rushing down the aisle.