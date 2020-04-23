by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 5:33 PM
Katy Perryand Orlando Bloomare taking things "one day at a time", just like the rest of us.
When the pair rang in the New Year, they had a lot to look forward to in 2020. They were deep in the planning for their luxurious wedding and Katy was in the first weeks of her pregnancy.
But then the coronavirus pandemic truly threw the A-list duo for a loop when it forced the world to retreat indoors and put every future event , including major celebrations. In mid-March, a source told E! News, "She postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed."
Now, a month later, she and her fiancé are preparing to welcome a baby in circumstances that no one could've anticipated on top of numerous other stressors. "They've had ups and downs like anyone else. It's hard to be stuck at home and anxious about staying healthy," an insider shares with E!. "It's been a little stressful for Katy being pregnant during this health crisis."
The source adds that the situation really forced Katy and Orlando to "adjust their lifestyle and everything they do," which "hasn't been easy, but they are also grateful for this time and being able to slow down and really be together."
"Once the baby comes, they know it will not be quiet like this ever again," the source explains. And though the current world events aren't ideal, the insider says it's allowed Katy to take a break from her work obligations and take things "one day at a time."
Together, the insider says they are really "trying to appreciate everything," especially the fact "that they are healthy and that she can look forward to becoming a mom." And though this will be her first child, she's had plenty of experience in the parenting arena as Orlando shares custody of his son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
Things will be slightly different of course, as the newest member of their family will be a little girl. In April, she and Orlando hosted their own intimate sex reveal, which yielded the results she hoped to get. While onstage at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in early March, she told the crowd, "I hope it's a girl."
And when the bundle of joy arrives, she will be a "California Gurl(s)" through and through.
