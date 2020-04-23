Peter Weber's Dad Reveals His Interesting Nickname for Kelley Flanagan

It seems like Peter Weber's family has given Kelley Flanagan their stamp of approval..

Earlier this week, The Bachelor lead took to Instagram to wish his dad, Peter Weber Sr., a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday, Capitan!" the TV star wrote alongside a video of him, Kelley and fellow Bachelor alum Dustin Kendrick dancing. "We wish we could be there with you today celebrating, but we're there in spirit! We love you!"

And it looks like Kelley is already in the family's good graces. After sending her well wishes in the comments, Peter Sr. replied with a red heart emoji, revealing his nickname for her: "Thanks so much for the wishes, Chop Chip. Miss you guys." The moniker comes as no surprise as the Webers are well known for their pet names, even calling their son "Bud" throughout his time on the ABC love hunt.

Since the dramatic finale, Peter and Kelley have been social distancing together in Chicago. But their relationship status is still up in the air (no pilot pun intended).