It was just days ago that Peter spoke out about his rumored romance with Kelley for the first time.

"Within our relationship on the show, it didn't really play out in the best way for us. It just wasn't gonna work on the show," Peter said on Nick Viall's The Viall Files. "Fast-forward [to] now, a couple weeks ago, I'm out with Dylan [Barbour] and Devin [Harris] and I was texting Kristian [Haggerty], asking her if she wanted to come out with us. She's comes out with us, she's with Kelley. Me not knowing this. They show up, I see Kelley again... jaw drops. We chat, we end up hanging out and that's when I got her number. We started to communicate and just stay in touch."

"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course," Peter also shared. "I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn't work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."