Prince's impact is still being felt in Hollywood.

To commemorate the 4th anniversary of his untimely passing, celebrities took to social media to celebrate his legacy and pay tribute to the fallen star, who died from an opioid overdose at the age of 57.

Leading the pack was talent manager Guy Oseary, who recalled his first time meeting the "Purple Rain" singer at the age of 12 and scoring an autograph. "Every single time I spent since then with Prince was a memorable one..," he wrote. "His talent was a gift from the heavens. The voice. His musicianship," adding, "I hope you can feel the love today as the world celebrates you."

Sharing a throwback picture of herself and the Grammy winner, Mariah Carey wrote, "His artistry still brings me joy everyday. RIP Prince." Singer Jojo posted a screenshot of Apple Music's "Prince Essentials" playlist and wrote, "only listening to Prince today," adding a purple heart emoji to honor the singer's signature color.