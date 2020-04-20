Chris Cuomo is a free man.

Following weeks spent quarantined in his basement while fighting COVID-19, the journalist has reunited with his family. Cuomo, who continued broadcasting his nightly CNN show despite the illness, documented the moment in a must-see video shared to his Instagram on Monday.

"The official reentry from the basement," Cuomo said as he walked up the stairs into their living room, noting that he'd been "cleared" by the CDC. "This is what I've been dreaming of. Literally for weeks."

The 49-year-old revealed his wife, Cristina Cuomo, had also been given the green light to come out of isolation after she too tested positive for coronavirus. "My wife was cleared by the CDC. She doesn't have a fever, she doesn't have the symptoms anymore and [it's been] more than seven days in her quarantine," he explained.

"We're still a little scared so I'll just give you one of these," Cuomo remarked, giving Cristina and his three kids, Bella, Mario and Carolina, the shaka sign.