Week two of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart and we just gotta say it's so much more fun to watch the women hand out roses.

Tonight, the men got to choose, and that meant the women had to start panicking and latching onto whichever man they think might give them the best chance of staying, even if he's a last resort. And while it is more fun to watch the women choose, tonight's rose ceremony did uncover at least one woman we're finding it very hard to root for right now, and sent home one of our faves in the process.

But before the ceremony, some real drama went down in the form of Trevor's dating history, and we just can't help but wonder if there was some behind-the-scenes manipulation going on to make this play out like it did...