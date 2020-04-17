These $25 Paper Bag-Waist Pants Have 1,700 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who knew that Amazon was such a great resource for affordable fashion finds? If you've been reading us on the reg, you probably did, considering we've written about these super comfy $20 joggers, this $30 oversized cardigan, and this $14 pleated tank, all with thousands of five-star reviews. Guess what? We found another wardrobe must-have for you, and it's ridiculously affordable. We're talking about these fabulously chic paper bag-waist pants.

Made by designer Grace Karin, these ridiculously stylish paper bag-waist pants are totally on trend, featuring a high waist with a tie front, and side pockets so you can stash your essentials with ease. They're made of a poly/spandex blend, so there's a little bit of stretch to work with you while you're moving around. And they're totally made for versatile wear, taking you from business to pleasure no a moment's notice.

As if that's not enough, they come in 24 colors, are available in sizes XS to XXXL, and they're just $25!