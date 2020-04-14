EXCLUSIVE!

Sonja Morgan Says Ramona Singer Wants to Be "Banged a Lot & Hard" in Hilarious RHONY Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Uh-oh!

Are the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City going to be able to escape the Hamptons without a dramatic showdown? That depends on what happens as a result of the events in this exclusive sneak-peek clip, which starts out by showing Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley bowling inside a private home.

The house is revealed to be one that Ramona Singer brought the group to as part of her hosting duties for their weekend getaway. And while she's more than ready to show off the mansion with her male friend who owns it, Luann and Dorinda, along with Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney, appear uninterested in a tour.

"Alright girls, it's 10,000 feet. Let's keep going!" Ramona says, encouraging the ladies to join her and the homeowner showing her around.

"Oh! Will we measure the moment by feet?" Sonja quips. 

Dorinda tries to calm her down by saying they've "got a long night," but when Ramona takes off to continue the tour alone, she seems just as annoyed as Sonja.

Read

What The Real Housewives of New York City Stars Really Think of New Housewife Leah McSweeney

"By the way, does this guy really know her?" Sonja says, referring to Ramona's friend who owns the house. "Does he care about her? We do!"

Dorinda chimes in with "exactly!" though Sonja is far from finished.

"I don't think he's interested in Ramona because she wants to be banged a lot and hard!" she says. 

The remark—which leaves Tinsley extremely confused—doesn't seem to make much sense out of context. However, it's quickly followed up by Ramona climbing into some sort of contraption while she and said man call each other "baby." 

Whether or not Sonja's simply rambling or actually onto something can only be determined by watching the all-new RHONYC!

Tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Exclusives , Bravo , Reality TV , Sonja Morgan , Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Hamptons , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.