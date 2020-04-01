There's a new boss lady in the Big Apple!

The Real Housewives of New York City is welcoming a brand new housewife when season 12 premieres tomorrow night on Bravo. Enter Leah McSweeney, a mom, entrepreneur and creator of the women's streetwear brand Married to the Mob.

So what do the RHONY mainstays really think of their new co-star? For starters, Housewives OG Luann de Lesseps thinks "she's great!"

"She's a great addition to the cast," de Lesseps tells E! News exclusively. "It's not easy shoes to step into. And I feel like she walked in and kind of fit right in. So excited about that because I really like her. She's a mother and a business owner and, at the same time, has a vulnerability to her that I think fans will really relate to her."