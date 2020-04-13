Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shared a series of cute photos together over the holiday weekend.

The "Yummy" singer and the model took to social media on Easter Sunday to post sweet snaps from their holiday celebration together. In the pictures posted to Instagram, Justin and Hailey can be seen posing for a number of pics together, from smiling shots to laughing photos and even a kiss on the cheek.

"My best friend," Justin captioned the series of pictures.

The 26-year-old also shared a solo shot with his 23-year-old wife, writing, "Love u babe."

These adorable photos prove that the couple is going strong, sixth months after their lavish South Carolina wedding. As fans will know, Justin and Hailey tied the knot for a second time in September, exchanging vows in front of friends and family. The couple previously wed a year earlier in a New York City courthouse ceremony.