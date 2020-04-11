by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 11, 2020 8:47 AM
If you're social distancing at home with your kids, might as well make the most of it!
Jenna Dewan had fun night with her family on Friday; the 39-year-old World of Dance host had a dance party with her 6-year-old daughter Everly Tatum and her and fiancé Steve Kazee's 1-month-old son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, as they watched Trolls World Tour. That day, the Dreamworks animated musical sequel was released straight to VOD due to theaters being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Thank you @dreamworks for making our quarantine so much more fun today..i seriously lovedddd #trollsworldtour," Jenna wrote on Instagram.
She shared a video of her dancing while holding the baby and Everly dancing nearby and tossing around a Trolls doll as the movie's song "Trolls Wanna Have Good Times," which remixes Cyndi Lauper's '80s hit "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" blared and the film played on a giant flat screen.
Watch Jenna's video below:
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?