20+ Celebrity Animal Lovers Who Prove National Pet Day Never Ends

by Emily Spain | Sat., Apr. 11, 2020 7:00 AM
Pets: They truly are a celeb's best friend!
Today is National Pet Day and what better way to celebrate the occasion than to recognize Hollywood's favorite four-legged friends! Even with their busy schedules, our favorite celebs always make sure to give their fury family members the love and attention they deserve, especially on social media.
It's no question Reese Witherspoon is an animal lover. The Big Little Lies actress revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she has two pigs, three goats, twenty chickens, a horse and three dogs in addition to her two miniature donkeys named Honky and Tonky! Hands up if you think Reese should open up her mini farm to the public!
And Reese isn't the only celeb who likes unusual pets. Vanilla Ice has a pet wallaroo named Bucky and who can forget Justin Bieber's pet capuchan monkey OG Mally who would accompany him everywhere back in 2013.
In honor of National Pet Day, make sure to spoil your own fury friends with plenty of love. Also, take a look at the gallery below for all the celebrity pets who are living in the lap of luxury!
They're always there when you need them! The Legally Blonde star was comforted by dogs Pepper and Lou while battling a sinus infection.
The Vanderpump Rules star strikes a pose on the red carpet with her beloved pup.
The Twilight star and his dog Koda soaked up the sun during a trip to Yosemite National Park.
Dogs will always be there for you! The Friends star loves cuddling up to her dog Clyde.
The makeup mogul is a proud parent to pomeranians Delicious, Drama and Da Vinci. In a recent Instagram post, he revealed a new puppy is on the way and we cannot wait!
The Big Bang Theory actress and her equestrian husband Karl Cook have many four-legged friends keeping them busy at home.
"Guess what everyone it's time for me to post THIS photo again. happy birthday to the light of my life. my gooooszeeessskeh. i love u i love u i love u," the "Dangerous Woman" singer wrote in honor of her dog.
The YouTuber's cat Frankie sure knows how to photo bomb! Frankie and sibling Declan also have their own Instagram account with over 500k followers.
Raise your paws for more Pearl Lim appearances on The Rundown! We envy Pearl for getting to participate in Lennon Stella's segment.
The Hollywood actor smiled for a picture with his fiancé's pup Nugget!
The model is mom to a pet rabbit named Cecil Bunny Delevingne. With a name like that, we are sure the bunny has quite the personality.
The Seatttle Seahawks quarterback brought this adorable pooch home to Ciara. "New Pup Alert!!! Welcome to the Wilson Family!" he captioned the precious pic.
T.Swift is arguably our favorite cat lady especially when she posts pics with her cat Meredith. She took her love for cats to another level by starring in the movie Cats.
"Our pre-workout ritual. We throw on 'Rocky Mountain Way' from Joe Walsh and get to rough housin'. He's definitely 'on one' and feelin' himself today cause he killed a lizard," the actor wrote on Instagram. "He also knows when I lay down its a trap! Smart boy. Let's get to work."
The actress sweetly captioned the black and white photo, "My life in a picture..."
"Nothing beats riding your horse on the beach," the actor joked.
The singer and former Voice coach lounges with one of her many pets, writing, "A coach to 12 artists. A mother to 7 dogs 2 pigs 3 1/2 cats (long story) 2 mini horsies 4 fish & a partridge in a pear tree."
The singer gushed about her four-legged friend, "Missing my son...I get to see him in like 3 days #NoonyinNY."
This family loves their bulldogs! King Maximus and Princess Alexus have their own Instagram page, too!
"Little bae," the star wrote while hugging her pup.
