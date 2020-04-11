20+ Celebrity Animal Lovers Who Prove National Pet Day Never Ends

Pets: They truly are a celeb's best friend!

Today is National Pet Day and what better way to celebrate the occasion than to recognize Hollywood's favorite four-legged friends! Even with their busy schedules, our favorite celebs always make sure to give their fury family members the love and attention they deserve, especially on social media.

It's no question Reese Witherspoon is an animal lover. The Big Little Lies actress revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she has two pigs, three goats, twenty chickens, a horse and three dogs in addition to her two miniature donkeys named Honky and Tonky! Hands up if you think Reese should open up her mini farm to the public!

And Reese isn't the only celeb who likes unusual pets. Vanilla Ice has a pet wallaroo named Bucky and who can forget Justin Bieber's pet capuchan monkey OG Mally who would accompany him everywhere back in 2013.