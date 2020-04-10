It's time to get E!xcited, Nightly Pop fans.

Why? Well, because the popular, late night E! show, starring Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March, is returning to TV on Monday, Apr. 13 at 10 p.m. to entertain fans and give us all a break from our daily stresses. Following the grand-return of Botched at 9 p.m., the Nightly Pop trio will once again give viewers hilarious, edgy, primetime commentary on everything pop culture and celebrity.

The show, which launched in October 2018, went on a brief hiatus in March due to coronavirus shut downs. However, Stewart, Parker and Hunter have stayed connected with viewers by hosting a digital version of their popular show.

Over the course of several Micro Pop episodes, that lived on Nightly Pop's Instagram page, the co-hosts tackled everything from Kardashian feuds to Pink giving herself a haircut to self-isolating guilty pleasures.