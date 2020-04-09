Hannah Ann Sluss appeared on Wednesday's episode of Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe and shared what she really thinks of Peter Weber's "manhood."

When asked to compare it to a vegetable, the model from Tennessee picked cauliflower "because it has no taste."

"Cauliflower needs a lot of flavor. It's just bland," she said. "There's no taste."

Kaitlyn Bristowe said she was "thinking, like, more of a limp asparagus."

"Yes, but asparagus is good though," Sluss told The Bachelorette alumna. "Cauliflower is just bland."

As fans will recall, Sluss met Weber on season 24 of The Bachelor. They ended the season with an engagement but called it off after Weber admitted he couldn't give her his whole heart. Sluss claimed Weber downplayed his feelings for fellow finalist Madison Prewett and that he wanted to find "closure" with Hannah Brown, whom he pursued on season 15 of The Bachelorette.

"I'm not ever going to, like, discredit how I felt towards him. Like, I stand by I was in love with him," she said. "But seeing him and just seeing where my life is at and like more of the woman that I have become, I do think that there is someone out there that's way more compatible for me."