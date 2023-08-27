How Jessie James Decker Built Her Winning Marriage With Eric Decker

Watch : Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker Expecting Baby No. 4

Parenting three kids in the middle of a pandemic really forced Jessie James Decker to lean into her creativity.

Her days were jam-packed with studio sessions—the country pop singer-songwriter dropped her EP The Woman I've Become in 2021 and an additional single, "Grow Young With You" the following year—meetings for clothing brand Kittenish and recipe testing for this fall's Just Eat, the follow-up to 2020's Just Feed Me. And yet she and husband Eric Decker still managed to ink in some crucial one-on-ones.

"Our kids are back in school," she explained on E!'s Daily Pop in September 2020. "We take advantage of those handful of hours during the day."

More than a decade into their union, the two have worked out quite the successful game plan.

"People have asked us, 'How is the quarantine on your marriage?'" she noted to E! News in early 2021. And the answer is....not all that much different. "He retired from football about a year before this whole pandemic," she explained. "So it wasn't, like, a shocker. He didn't have work to go to anymore and he was at home. And I work from home a lot, too. So we were just kind of adjusted to that."