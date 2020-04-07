Lady Gaga, Jimmy Fallon and Tim Cook make an amazing squad.

On Monday, the trio came together for a special at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and connected via FaceTime to discuss the "Stupid Love" singer's big announcement: The One World: Together at Home global benefit concert.

Before phoning the Apple CEO, Gaga explained that she needed to reach out to Tim to see if he would donate to the cause, which will support the World Health Organization and frontline healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19.

"I think we should call Tim Cook," she told Jimmy, to which he replied, "I don't have his number." Gaga then quipped, "I'll just give it to you. I'll send to you," adding, "I don't know if he knows he's going to be on T.V. just yet, but let's just FaceTime him and find out."

Once Tim was on the line, he shared that he will be making a donation. "You can confirm me," he told the A Star is Born actress. "We are so proud to be a part of this."