Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Her Home Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Admit it, you have a minimum of two online shopping tabs open right now. We're not judging but you might as well check out all of Kendra Wilkinson's must-haves.

The former Girls Next Door star recently launched her new spring collection with Shoedazzle and guess what? Pastels, bold and bright animal prints and neon highlights are all the rage.

Her latest collaboration with Shoedazzle features a colorful selection of sandals, heels and sneakers. So basically, all the must-have styles you need for your spring and summer wardrobe. The mom of two also had multi-tasking mamas in mind when designing the collection.

"I think they will love my collection because it is so versatile," Kendra exclusively shared with E! News. "It has the perfect options, whether flats or sneakers, for during the day with the kids. Every mom deserves to dress in comfort and have a little fun too!"

Not only can Kendra curate an amazing selection of shoes, she also knows how to maximize comfort at home. The bestselling author shared some of her home must-haves and you're going to want to hit ‘add to cart' ASAP. Keeping scrolling below to see her picks!