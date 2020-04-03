Once Again, Luann de Lesseps Does Not Like Her Room on RHONY

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 12:20 PM

Don't be all, like, uncool, Luann.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Real Housewives of New York, Luann de Lesseps has some complaints regarding her room at Ramona Singer's Hamptons home. While Ramona boasts that Luann will have lots of privacy on "the lower level," the former Countess feels she is being sent to the basement.

"Give me a break, a basement is a basement," Luann notes in a confessional. "It's like putting me in the attic and calling it the penthouse."

Amid Ramona's tour of the lower level suite, which includes a TV room and a bedroom, Luann remains unimpressed by the arranged accommodations.

"What happened to—how I'm going to be so happy and I'll have the nicest room in the house?" the RHONY veteran inquires. "What happened to that?"

"I said you'd have privacy," Ramona defends.

Per Luann, she's "always last on the totem pole when it comes to rooms when we go on vacations together." As fans of the show may recall, Luann famously exploded over being placed in a room filled with taxidermy fish at Dorinda Medley's house in the Berkshires.

Thus, the "Feelin' Jovani" artist finds Ramona's lack of consideration "mind-blowing."

To make matters worse, Luann feels the room is far too cold and can't figure out how to turn off the air.

"I wanted to ask you, how do I adjust the air conditioning downstairs? It's too cold," Luann asks Ramona later on.

"You can't," the 63-year-old Bravolebrity reveals.

"What do you mean, 'I can't'?" Luann snaps.

While Ramona repeats that the air can't be turned off, she reminds Luann it's 70 degrees in the room and that there is a blanket.

"I don't want to sleep with air conditioning," Luann concludes. "I just don't sleep with air conditioning."

"Ok, I'll figure it out," Ramona concedes.

Will Luann remain in the lower level? For that answer, be sure to catch Thursday's all-new episode.

Real Housewives of New York airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

