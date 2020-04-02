Here's What's Really Going on Between Irina Shayk and Vito Schnabel

Could it be romance in the time of coronavirus for Irina Shaykand Vito Schnabel?

Amid the ongoing pandemic, social distancing has seemingly brought the supermodel and art gallerist closer together. While Schnabel is famously the ex of Heidi Klumand later Amber Heard, Shayk and her longtime partner Bradley Cooper called it quits last year. Now, Klum and Cooper's former loves have been spotted together on two occasions, most recently on Wednesday in New York City. Naturally, the sightings have spurred the inevitable question: what's going on there? For starters, they're no strangers.

"Irina has known Vito for years and they've always been friends," a source said. "They used to double date when Vito was with Heidi and Irina was with Bradley."

The source added, "Now, they are both single and quarantined in New York. Vito is a big flirt and Irina is his type. She likes the attention. They are neighbors and are spending a lot of time together. When Irina's daughter is with Bradley, she has downtime and she likes the company. It's easy for right now to see Vito and go over to his place. They've been spending all day together and the evenings as well. She likes connecting with someone she is comfortable with."