The Justice Project premiered on Oxygen Sunday, offering a unique look into all that Kim Kardashian has done in the past two years to address the criminal reform crisis.

By working with #cut50—a national bipartisan initiative that aims to reduce the number of people in prisons, jails and crime across the United States—the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has tried her hand at everything from actual policy work to going out and consulting different inmates, lawyers and judges.

"People think because I fight for this means that I don't believe in punishment. There are a lot of people—sick people—that deserve to be behind bars. But there are some amazing people spending their lives rotting inside prison," Kim said in the documentary. "They don't deserve to have their lives just be thrown away because you have no idea what circumstances they really have been facing or living with that led them to make those decisions."