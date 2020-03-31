Kim Kardashian is putting her time as an apprentice lawyer to good use.

Just two years ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star helped the White House grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who was serving a life-plus-25-year sentence as a first-time nonviolent offender. Now, Kim is taking on other cases in the hopes of securing freedom for Americans she believes have been wronged by a broken justice system—all of which is captured in Oxygen's upcoming two-hour documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the documentary, Kim opens up about what led her to Dawn Jackson's case.

"I feel like The Justice Project has been my personal journey of growth of what I didn't know in the system," Kim explains. "To me, if you would hear someone like Dawn—when I read her letter for the first time, I cried. First of all, I commended her for being so open and honest with me from her first letter."

According to Kim, Dawn's letters revealed that she had endured years of physical, emotional and sexual abuse before going on to kill her abusive step-grandfather.