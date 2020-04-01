Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have different social distancing styles.

During her interview with CBS This Morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave host Gayle King an update on how her family of six has been holding up and joked that she's starting to get on the rapper's nerves.

"I thought that he'd have a harder time with [social distancing], but he really does love staying home and watching movies and having my cooking and hanging out with the kids," she shared. "I think this time, we're just trying to take advantage of it and be positive. I probably annoyed him organizing every last thing in the house."

As for how the longtime couple's four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months, are faring, the KKW Beauty mogul said that they're keeping busy with tons of fun activities.

"We've watched every single movie under the sun," she said. "We're doing drawing classes, everything you can imagine to keep the kids busy."