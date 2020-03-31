by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 8:21 AM
What's really going on between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian?
During last week's premiere episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans watched as the sisters got into a physical fight. The heated exchanged between the sisters stemmed from a conversation about work ethic and led to an explosive argument between the siblings.
On Monday night, Kim addressed the "intense" fight during a chat with Jimmy Fallon, revealing where she and Kourtney stand today.
"It was pretty intense," Kim told the Tonight Show host. "I feel like it's been a lot of built up resentment from Kourtney or just feeling like she doesn't really want to film [the show] anymore. She's not the type of person to make a decision and say, 'OK, guys, I'm not gonna film.' But she would come to work with an attitude every day, kind of take it out on everyone, from the crew to us, and wouldn't really make that decision."
Kim told Jimmy they just kept "pushing" Kourtney to figure out "why she was so unhappy."
The KKW Beauty mogul went on to reveal that mom Kris Jenner "cried" when she saw the fight between her daughters.
So, what's Kim and Kourtney's relationship like today?
"Kourtney and I obviously are fine now," Kim shared with Jimmy. "But we shut down production for a week after that. I think everyone was really shook for a minute and was like, this isn't our type of show, like, what's happening? We want everyone to be comfortable and safe."
"I don't really ever resort to violence like that but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn't see, I was bleeding," Kim said. "And so, you didn't really get to see that detail, but when I looked down at my arm and I saw she had really scratched me and I felt it all on my back, I just went over and slapped her back."
Kim said it's not her "proudest moment" but shared that they were "going through it."
"And she's made the decision to take time off now," Kim said of Kourtney. "And I think she really needs it, I think that will be so much better for her."
Watch the videos above to see Kim and Jimmy talk about her fight with Kourtney and how she's spending time with her family amid social distancing.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
