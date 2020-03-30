by emily belfiore | Mon., Mar. 30, 2020 12:37 PM
Consider Selena Gomez your social distancing expert.
On Sunday, the "Rare" singer took to Instagram to share how she's been passing the time while practicing social distancing with an epic list of her favorite movies, television shows, songs and books.
"Here are some of the things that I've been watching, listening to and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time," she wrote on her Stories. "Hope it helps!!"
For Selena, social distancing has given her plenty of time to revisit some of her favorite films. She included Jennifer's Body, American Hustle, Clueless, Sugar and Spice, After The Wedding, Zodiac, Election and Flirting With Disaster on her movies list. As for newer titles, she also been watching Uncut Gems and Invisible Man.
When it comes to television, she's been binging The Morning Show, Good Girls, The Mind Explained and The Servant. If she needs a good laugh, Selena also has Saturday Night Live re-runs on her queue as well.
And of course, her music selection is just as amazing. For her social distancing soundtrack, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer has been listening to "If The World Was Ending" by JP Saxe and her pal Jillian Michaels, "You Say" by Lauren Diagle, "The Box" by Roddy Ricch and "The Blessing" by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship.
She also gave her former love The Weeknd a shout-out. Another song that she has queued up is the singer's new song "Snowchild," which fans believe features a cameo from his girlfriend Bella Hadid.
Over on the book side, Selena's personal library currently features Michelle Obama's motivational autobiography Becoming, The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, which features moving personal accounts of the hidden lives of undocumented immigrants in the United States, and Laura Lynn Jackson's Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe, a collection of stories that speak to the universe's endless capacities.
The Disney alum also shared a list of her favorite podcasts. Among them are On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Wait, Wait…Don't Tell Me from NPR, Oprah's podcast New Earth and Get Sleepy by Eckhart Tolle.
In addition to posting her favorite viewing, reading and listening materials, Selena also threw in the Instagram accounts that have been keeping her entertained. One of her favorites is @selenagomez.doll, which documents the everyday life of her Barbie doll alter ego. Also making the list is the super satisfying cooking account @tinykitchentm, news correspondent Jessica Yellin's personal account, @nostalgia.video for throwback content and SNL's Chloe Fineman's personal account, which is comprised of hilarious sketches.
Following the coronavirus outbreak, Selena has been encouraging her fans to practice distance on social media. To give back to those affected by the pandemic, she announced that the proceeds from her new Dance Again merchandise will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Selena also opened her home to help foster an adorable puppy named Daisy. On March 24, she introduced the world to her sweet new family member on Instagram and shared that urged her followers to do the same to "give animals a safe place."
