Southwest Airlines Honors Healthcare Professionals With Touching Message Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

by emily belfiore | Mon., Mar. 30, 2020 8:01 AM

Southwest Airlines is paying tribute to our nation's medical professionals.

On Sunday, the airline shared a heartwarming message via social media that honored the "brave souls" that flew from Atlanta, Ga. to aid the coronavirus relief efforts in New York City. In a post shared by the official Southwest Airlines Instagram account, several healthcare professionals can be seen sitting inside of a Southwest aircraft and putting up hands hearts as they gear for takeoff.

"While so many of us continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what is happening quite like our medical professionals," the post reads. "These brave souls soldier on in the midst of tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own."  

"Their selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would ever be enough," the message continues. "Because of their courage, our family, our friends, our coworkers, our neighbors, and more have a fighting chance."

Honoring the healthcare professionals' sacrifice, the message says, "More than a dozen healthcare professionals from Atlanta answered the call this past Friday evening to serve in New York. This photo embodies it all: bravery, courage, and sacrifice. If it were easy, everyone would do it, but we know that is not the case. Thankfully, this group and countless others do it each day, and for that we are forever grateful and in their debt."

"So to all the first responders, medical professionals, healthcare workers, and anyone else on the front lines today and every day to keep us safe, thank you," the post concludes.

In recent weeks, several celebrities have made charitable contributions towards providing medical workers with the resources they need to combat the coronavirus. Stars like Rihanna, Ralph Lauren, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more donated to aid global relief efforts.

After learning that there was a shortage of masks in New York City hospitals, Christian Siriano and his team volunteered to produce protective masks for medical workers. Like the Project Runway star, fellow designer Kerby Jean-Raymond transformed his New York City office a donation center for the N95 masks and latex gloves for medical staffers.

Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

