Mindy Kaling’s "Cakey Cookies" Baking Video Will Have You Drooling

Preheat your ovens!

On Sunday, Mindy Kaling treated her Instagram followers to a delicious tutorial on how to make "cakey cookies."

Standing in her kitchen in front of her ingredients, The Office alum began, "Well, our bakeries might all be shutting down. So, what is a cookie lover to do but to bake her own cookies? So, that's what I'm going to do today, is make my favorite kind of chocolate chip cookies."

To achieve Mindy's "cakey, fluffy, dense little puff" texture, the star's recipe calls for baking essentials like sugar and flour, but she admitted that she had to "barter" in order to get all of her ingredients. Thankfully, her The Mindy Project co-star Ike Barinholtz was willing to help out.

"So, this flour is in this bag [and] medically sealed because my friend gave it to me," she continued. "I swapped it for half a lasagna that I left on his doorstep. But these are the times. You have to barter for ingredients. Thank you, Ike."