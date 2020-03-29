President Donald Trump says the United States will not pay for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security protection, now that they are residing in the country.

A source confirmed to E! News on Thursday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently flew to the U.S. and settled into a "large" home in the Los Angeles area, where she was born and raised. The two, parents to 10-month-old son Archie Harrison, had spent the last few months living in Canada, during which they announced their plan to leave the monarchy as "senior royals." Their royal exit takes effect this week.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection," Trump tweeted on Sunday. "They must pay!"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have privately-funded security, the Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer quoted a spokesperson for the couple as saying in response to the tweet.

During their time in Canada, the Sussexes were under the protection of the Canadian Royal Mounted Police, by request of the U.K.'s Metropolitan Police. In February, a month after they announced their royal exit plans, Canada's Office of the Minister of Public Safety said, "The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status."