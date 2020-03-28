Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Reunite and Spark Romance Rumors

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are sparking romance rumors once more.

The former couple announced they were breaking up in September of 2018. A source told E! News at the time that the "separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

Now, it looks like the Even Stevens alum and the English actress and model are rekindling their relationship.

According to an eyewitness, "Shia is quarantined at his new house in Pasadena with his lady. They love to be outdoors together and spent several hours rising bikes around the neighborhood, running and working out."

The two were recently spotted going on a run together while the actor sported a wedding band on his ring finger and the 26-year-old was spotted wearing her wedding ring as well, according to the eyewitness.

The source also shared that during their leisurely run, they also showed some PDA.

"She was rubbing his leg and pulling him in close," the source added. "They got back on their bikes and continued to ride. When they stopped for a water break, Shia took off his shirt and started dancing in the parking lot and snapping his fingers."