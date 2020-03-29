11 Items to Get Your Coffeehouse Fix at Home

by Carolin Lehmann | Sun., Mar. 29, 2020 5:00 AM
Java from your local coffee shop just always seems to hit the spot better than a pot made at home, doesn't it? Maybe that's because you don't have the right gear on hand to make the perfect cup of joe. Upping your at-home coffee game is an investment worth making, because it saves you money on all of those to-go orders in the long run.
So below, shop the 11 items from Target, Anthropologie and more that you need to get your coffeehouse fix at home.
First, invest in some nice coffee beans. We recommend this variety pack from California-based brand Blue Bottle Coffee to find your new favorite. It includes the varieties Bella Donovan, Three Africas and Giant Steps.
This pretty mint coffee pot actually makes coffee for you. It has a filter up top that you pour ground coffee beans and water into, allowing coffee to seep down into the pot.
The classic Bodum pour over coffee maker not only looks beautiful sitting out, but also makes a killer cup of joe. Just insert a filter into the top, plus coffee powder and water. When it has seeped through, pour yourself a cup of java without burning your hands by holding onto the cork cuff.
A pretty mug to sip your coffee from of should not be overlooked. This globally-inspired, hand-painted find has eye-catching gold accents.
Get more bang for your buck with this coffee scoop that doubles as a bag clip. No more digging through your kitchen drawers to find a scoop!
You can also try a French press to make your coffee, which involves pouring ground coffee and water inside and then pressing down until the grinds all gather at the bottom, leaving delicious coffee at the top. This pretty ceramic and teak wood option won't get grubby thanks to its stain-resistant glazed finish.
If you're taking your coffee to go, invest in a mug that will keep it warm and toasty. This triple-insulated option in a nice pink shade keeps drinks warm for up to three hours, and is leak resistant.
If you love going to the coffee shop for a flavored cup of joe, know that you can recreate the same experience at home. Add a unique flavor to your coffee with this toasted marshmallow syrup, for example. You may come to find that your local coffee shop actually uses Torani syrups too.
How you serve your coffee is half of the magic. Beautify every aspect of your coffee ritual by picking up serveware like this creamer crafted in Portugal with a crackle glaze. Grandma would be proud.
And don't forget this matching sugar pot. It comes with an adorable spoon.
Frothed milk atop your coffee or espresso drink is a luxury nobody should be deprived of. This electric milk frother gets the job done in a snap. Just don't forget to sprinkle some sugar on top!
