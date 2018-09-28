Can we get an amen because today is the day we tell you about your new fave beauty ingredient: coffee.

If you're a caffeine lover already let us remind you of the eye-opening benefits of the little brown bean. Well, not only is this what you get when you gulp it, it's what you get when you apply it, too.

Seriously, if you don't already have caffeine eye masks, face serums or face mists stashed in your beauty cabinet, get on it. Not only does the ingredient tighten and depuff your skin, its one super efficient (not to mention great smelling) way to look well rested (even if you might not be).