We Couldn't Help But Wonder About Sarah Jessica Parker's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

Watch : Looking Back at Sarah Jessica Parker's Iconic Fashions

Before there was Carrie Bradshaw, there was Sarah Jessica Parker.

While the star's iconic Sex and the City character cemented her status as a fashion legend on-screen, SJP's personal style is arguably even more enduring than Carrie's.

For decades, Parker, who celebrates her 56th birthday March 25, has proven to be one of Hollywood's most daring and dependable style MVPs. When she chooses to hit a red carpet, you know you are in for a treat. Whether it's her jaw-dropping moments at the Met Gala or her ahead-of-their-time ensembles from the '80s, the Divorce alum always manages to find the perfect balance of trendy and timeless, effortless and fabulous.

"Style is what the individual brings. More often than not, we are drawn to people because they have personal style," Parker once told Harper's Bazaar. "Fashion is what is offered to the consumer. Style is what you make of it."

And she's arguably made more of it than any other Hollywood star over the years.