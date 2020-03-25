Joshua Jackson, whose pregnant wife Jodie Turner-Smith is set to give birth to their first child any day now, sought parenting advice from his new co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

The actor stars with the latter two in the new Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, which premiered last week. Jackson, 41, and Turner-Smith, 33, found out she was pregnant while he was filming the show.

"This is my first time, so when I asked [Witherspoon and [Washington], I asked, 'Um, so how do you do this thing exactly, this parenting thing?'" the actor said on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"Both of them were incredibly helpful, both in like, finding doctors, OBs, just resources of people to talk to, and then, frankly, just leading by example, because the both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies, they're both mothers, they've integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy," Jackson continued. "So just watching how they navigate all of that, because next time I got to work, I'm gonna be a daddy."

The actor and his wife, who is also an actress, are expecting a baby girl. Jackson gave a health update about Turner-Smith and their child as they, and millions of people around the world, stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.