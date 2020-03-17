EXCLUSIVE!

Joshua Jackson Is "Ready to Meet" His Daughter

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 1:54 PM

Joshua Jackson is about to become a dad. 

With his wife Jodie Turner-Smith expecting their first child together, it's only a matter of time before the Little Fires Everywhere actor officially takes on his latest role: fatherhood. 

"The whole process has been amazing and now I'm just ready to meet my baby girl," the star told E!'s Will Marfuggi. While there's plenty to be excited about for the new parents, Jackson acknowledged it's also a stressful time currently in the world with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

When asked how he's feeling, Jackson confirmed, "Anxious because we're in this particular moment that we're in right now—just interfacing with anything to do with medicine is a little bit anxiety-inducing."

Still,"in general, I'm super excited," he added of becoming a father. "I can't wait."

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith: Romance Rewind

In late December, news broke not only of Jackson and Turner-Smith's marriage, but also of their little one on the way. 

Then, while appearing on the Graham Norton Show in January, the expectant Queen & Slim star let it slip that they're having a girl

"I think she's bored," she said at the time, using the pronoun. 

And, judging by her message to her man on Valentine's Day, there is no shortage of love between this soon-to-be mom and dad. 

"Our 2nd valentine's day and it's even more magical than the first! here's to a lifetime of them," the actress wrote at the time. "Happy valentine's day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart love you, baby daddy."

Little Fires Everywhere debuts on Hulu on March 18. 

