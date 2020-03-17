Joshua Jackson Is "Ready to Meet" His Daughter

Joshua Jackson is about to become a dad.

With his wife Jodie Turner-Smith expecting their first child together, it's only a matter of time before the Little Fires Everywhere actor officially takes on his latest role: fatherhood.

"The whole process has been amazing and now I'm just ready to meet my baby girl," the star told E!'s Will Marfuggi. While there's plenty to be excited about for the new parents, Jackson acknowledged it's also a stressful time currently in the world with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When asked how he's feeling, Jackson confirmed, "Anxious because we're in this particular moment that we're in right now—just interfacing with anything to do with medicine is a little bit anxiety-inducing."

Still,"in general, I'm super excited," he added of becoming a father. "I can't wait."