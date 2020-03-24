Not all heroes wear capes, but a whole bunch of them wear scrubs.

As doctors, nurses, scientists and other health care workers continue to work around the clock to help patients battling the Coronavirus, Vancouver residents came together to express their gratitude in a unique way.

In videos circulating on social media, dozens upon dozens of residents stepped out of their houses and onto their balconies at 7 p.m. local time to deliver a nightly cheer in honor of health care workers.

Whistles, cowbells, noisemakers and a round of applause filled the air in video captured by Cat Toffoli. And yes, even some four-legged friends decided to participate in the act of kindness with some innocent barks.

"All the feels are tears," she wrote on Twitter when a user called the moment "fantastic." Ultimately, Vancouver is just one of many cities expressing gratitude for health care workers in their own unique way.