What a Thrill! See the Cast of Troop Beverly Hills Then and Now

Nowadays, you can buy Girl Scout Cookies online and Culver City is a fully gentrified hangout destination full of bars and restaurants.

But 35 years ago, few things signified that you'd made it big more than a Beverly Hills address.

Troop Beverly Hills starred Shelley Long as pampered housewife Phyllis Nefler, who's determined to prove to her daughter Hannah (future Rilo Kiley frontwoman Jenny Lewis, who referenced the role—and the outfits—in her music video for "She's Not Me") and her estranged husband Freddy (Craig T. Nelson) that she can navigate more than the wilds of Saks Fifth Avenue.

The cult-classic comedy directed by Jeff Kanew hit theaters March 24, 1989. And while it may not have won the big box office jamboree right out of the gate, it's been camping out in fans' hearts ever since.

For instance, that was Troop Beverly Hills' famous Beverly Hills Hotel "camp-out" that Kim Kardashian was paying homage to with her pajama party baby shower in 2015. Kumbaya, indeed.