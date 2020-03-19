Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown definitely have the whole TikTok thing down.

On Thursday, the Bachelorette alums put their spin on the "Flip The Switch" challenge while also poking fun at the romance rumors they've sparked in recent days.

Together with members of their "Quarantine Crew," Hannah and her two pals kicked off the video. Showing off her sun-kissed skin, the Dancing With the Stars champion danced in front of a mirror while donning a black crop top and white leggings as Drake's song "Nonstop" played. Then, when it came time for the "switch," Tyler, his brother Ryan Cameron and another friend emerged and switched outfits with the girls. Naturally, the Florida native sported the former Bachelorette's ensemble.

Using Hannah and Tyler's romantic history as inspiration for the perfect caption, the group wrote, "BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah's pants."

Since touching down in Palm Beach, Fla. over the weekend, Hannah and Tyler have been enjoying their time in the Sunshine State together.