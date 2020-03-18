by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 3:29 PM
Let's taco 'bout Kelly Ripa's diet.
The Live With Kelly and Ryan host recently shared a breakdown of what she eats in a day for Harper's Bazaar and its YouTube Series—Food Diaries: Bite Size.
And while this might not be surprising to many of her fans, the 49-year-old star really, truly follows a super clean diet.
From eating a large salad filled with good-for-you ingredients to mixing her water with an alkalizing powder, Ripa doesn't play when it comes to her food.
But aside from her healthy diet, the television host also adds a wellness element to her routine.
For example, she starts and ends her day with supplements that are personalized to her needs. Moreover, she revealed that she exercises seven days a week.
If anything, she described her intense diet as a lifestyle, which is why she doesn't like to have cheat meals.
See how Ripa breaks down her meals and exercise in a day, below! It just might be the thing you need to inspire your own at-home recipes.
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Morning Rituals:
"I wake up in the morning and the first thing I do is, I take a glass of water and I have something called Get Off Your Acid Daily Greens, which is—spirulina, spinach, kale—all ground into a powder that you mix into water. It is for [alkalizing] your digestive system."
Pre-Breakfast:
"Then I have a large coffee with ghee. I blend it in the Bullet. And while I'm having my ghee, I have my Persona morning supplements, which is my foundational vitamin, my multivitamin, ginger and my probiotic. That's phase one."
Breakfast After filming Live With Kelly and Ryan:
"I don't have any sort of chewing food before I talk on the air. When we're finished, what I'll have is a green apple cut up. Then I take two tbsp of almond butter and a tsp of cinnamon... I blend it all together and I put the apples in there. And I eat that like a porridge, if you will. That is my first chewable food of the day."
Exercise Sesh:
"I work out seven days a week. My body wants to work out when I'm at work. Most people that write into our show or DM us, will always say, 'Oh, I watch your show when I'm on the treadmill at the gym.' And I think to myself, 'Yes, that makes sense. Because... I will watch the show and work out at the gym.'"
ABC
Brunch:
"I eat lunch at such a weird hour, it's really a breakfast-lunch. I have a big salad of microgreens with avocado and toasted nuts on top. Sometimes I have pine nuts, sometimes pumpkin seeds, sometimes I have walnuts, sometimes I have cashews. The avocado toast kick of 2015 into 2017, was two years where avocado toast was pretty much the foundation of my diet. And I had it with just about every meal. Sometimes I would fry an egg and add that on top. Sometimes a piece of cheese would accompany the avocado toast. But the avocado toast was a real staple of my diet."
Dinner:
I have usually a smaller version of the same salad that I had for lunch. And then I have either mixed grilled greens or whatever's in season. I try to eat whatever is in season, in terms of vegetables. Then I have usually some plant protein mixed in there, like a grilled tofu, sometimes I'll have fried tofu, sometimes I have some sort of tahini."
Favorite Snacks:
"I have handfuls of nuts, lots of raw cashews, lots of raw almonds, lots of raw pistachios. I never eat more than a handful, but I have several handfuls a day."
Cheat Meals Aren't Really Her Thing:
"I try not to have that many cheat meals because cheat meals leads to sort of a cheat lifestyle. This is at my age. So if you're younger, enjoy that aspect of your life. But at my age now, I find that it takes too much effort to get ready, so I just stay ready. On my birthday, will I have cake? Of course.... I'm not a monster. At Christmas, do I eat cookies? Yes, I'm a human being."
What She Does ''Indulge" In:
"What I will indulge in is a delicious chocolate-covered almond or chocolate-covered cashews... so I still feel like there's something 'healthy' in there. I also have been making a chia pudding. Delicious chocolate chip pudding."
Bedtime Routine:
"Right before bed, I have a giant ginger turmeric tea. And then I take my evening Persona supplements, which I've recently incorporated a CBD supplement into that and I truly fall asleep within 20 minutes so I have to make sure that I'm ready for bed."
