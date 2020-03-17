Beverley Mitchell Is Pregnant One Year After Sharing Miscarriage

She also wrote about the decision to share her experience.

"I never really considered that I would miscarry being that I had already had two healthy pregnancies. This was my misconception, you see, I didn't know much about miscarriages and I didn't know many people who had miscarried, or so I thought," she continued. "It wasn't until I started sharing our loss that I found out many people I knew shared the same scars. I was now part of a group, the unspoken and hidden group who mourn their losses in the shadows. This was the hardest part, suffering in silence. Every time I shared what we were going through I made people uncomfortable, no one ever knows what to say, and to be honest, there is nothing to say. Most people who are sharing their story, we aren't looking for anything just the opportunity to share their story. It is with sharing it that the healing begins, the acceptance that it happened, it is when you ignore it or pretend that it never happened that you cause more pain. Dismissing it almost makes it worse."

While she wrote she began to heal over time, she acknowledged it took exactly that—time. She also expressed her gratitude for her "rock of a husband" and for her friends.

"We still have dreams of growing our family but now more than ever, I look at Kenzie, Hutton, and Michael and just feel full," she added. "If we are blessed with more children they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED, and THANKFUL."

In March, Mitchell wrote a separate post in which she stated she'd "been struggling."

"I'm physically fine but my heart hurts, and my mind is tired," she wrote at the time. "My husband is a saint and has been so kind and supportive; he lets me feel what I need to but is there to pick up the pieces and just hold me. I look at our two beautiful and I am so incredibly grateful but in my heart I know we are not complete, I so strongly feel there is another little soul waiting to join our family, and that is where I struggle. Behind my smile, my heart just hurts!"

Mitchell married Cameron in 2008. They welcomed their daughter Kenzie in 2013 and their son Hutton in 2015.