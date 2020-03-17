Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett are doing just fine after their breakups from Peter Weber.

Though it may not seem like it, it was just one week ago that viewers watched the season finale of The Bachelor. During the two-part finale, Peter and Hannah Ann got engaged, but later split when the pilot told the model he couldn't give her his whole heart. Bachelor Nation later saw Peter reunite with runner-up Madison, to the dismay of his family. However, days after the finale aired, Peter and Madison announced their breakup.

On Monday night, Madison took to Instagram to remind everyone that it's only been seven days since the finale aired.

"Well this Monday is a little different," Madison wrote, while also sending well wishes to everyone who is currently practicing social distancing amid Coronavirus concerns. "Also hope everyone is staying safe."

In response to her post, Madison has been receiving a lot of love in her comments, including a sweet message from Hannah Ann.