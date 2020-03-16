by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 6:53 PM
In the famous words of Ron Burgundy: Well, that escalated quickly.
Believe it or not but The Bachelor finale started last Monday with everyone talking about Madison Prewett's shocking departure from the ABC dating show. The 23-year-old star decided it was best if she left Peter Weber after feeling like they weren't on the same page.
"As much as we want this, I don't know that we can give each other what we need," she told the 28-year-old pilot. "We see things so differently. We expect such different things. There's always going to be this level of misunderstanding, and I don't want us to feel like we have to work into overtime to love each other."
And a day later, the two teased fans on After the Final Rose that they would work things out, especially after Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss decided to call off their engagement.
"I know how we both feel about each other. I think [we'll] take it one step at a time, one day at a time," Peter said, while sitting next to Madison during the special episode. "That is the smartest way to go about this. I know that I have a lot of healing to do. I know she does, too. But the way I feel for you, that's never changed and I never lost that."
Sadly for Bachelor Nation fans, Peter and Madison decided it was best if they stayed single.
But all in all, The Bachelor finale was all anyone could talk about... until this Monday, that is. With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic taking over the news, it's easy to see why everyone's priorities have shifted.
Even Madison couldn't help but point out that fact that a lot has changed in the last week.
"Well this Monday is a little different..," she cheekily wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself. "Also hope everyone is staying safe."
During this time, many celebrities have rallied together to help those in need.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently announced they were donating $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. "Take care of your bodies and hearts," Reynolds shared on social media. "Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."
Moreover, Lady Gaga's cosmetics company, Haus Labs, pledged to donate 20 percent of its online profits from the previous week to local food banks in Los Angeles and New York City.
Other celebrities giving back include Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry.
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, some of Hollywood's biggest stars have also been spreading positivity. To read some of the messages celebrities have shared, you can read about it, here.
