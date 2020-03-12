Schitt's Creek isn't just saying goodbye with a simple series finale.

Perhaps in an effort to brighten all of our spirits in these dark times, Pop announced this morning that Schitt's Creek's final episode will be followed by an hour-long documentary special titled, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell.

It's described as an "intimate behind-the-scenes look at the beloved series," a whole extra hour to spend crying while also viewing "never-before-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes, and more." The special will also include interviews with celebrity fans including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny Weir, and more.

And if you think it's going to be a funny, LOL-filled hour, the first look Pop released might just break you.