Justin Timberlake Reveals He Once Broke Into Alcatraz With Joey Fatone

This is a real doozy.

On Wednesday, Justin Timberlake revealed a major secret about him and his former NSYNC bandmate Joey Fatone during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While playing a game of "Spill The Tea" with SZA, Anderson .Paak and Ellen Show fan-favorite contestant Carol, the Trolls World Tour star admitted that he and Joey once broke into Alcatraz during their boy band days.

"So, we were shooting a video in the Redwoods outside of San Francisco and we ended up shooting this one scene on this pier directly across from Alcatraz," he told host Ellen DeGeneres. "And at that time, I was, like, watching The Untouchables over and over again and I was obsessed with that fact that Al Capone had—was, you know, they put him in Alcatraz. And I said, ‘Who wants to go see Alcatraz with me?' And Joey, who is usually game for anything, he was like, ‘I'll go with you.'"