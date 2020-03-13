13 Talismans To Help You Survive Friday the 13th

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 3:30 AM
It's Friday the 13th, and you know what that means: Bad luck is in the air. Well, if you're superstitious at least. If you believe that Friday the 13th brings personal, professional, and natural disasters, then you just may hold comfort in wearing some lucky jewelry to protect you from all of that bad energy.
Shop the 13 (get it?) talismans from Gorjana, Baublebar, and more below, meant to protect you the next time Friday the 13th comes around. It's best to plan ahead, you know!
Opalite is said to keep your mind clear and focused, plus remove energetic blockages from your body, according to jewelry brand Harry Rocks. That all sounds very helpful on Friday the 13th! And either way, this ball chain with an opalite spike will look beautiful hanging from your neck any day of the year.
Wearing evil eyes has long been believed to protect you from those wishing you harm, and Baublebar's take on an evil eye necklace is stylish to boot. It's gold-plated, with a turquoise eye giving those around you a sassy stare.
Gorjana's take on a lucky bracelet features aventurine, which is considered a stone of opportunity and luck. "It serves to reinforce decisive thinking, leadership, and offers a soothing energy that opens your mind to endless possibilities," according to the Gorjana website. It doesn't hurt that it's beautiful, either. The aventurine is surrounded by hammered golden beads and a "gg" charm.
This long evil eye necklace makes a statement when paired with a simple top. Its turquoise pupil with glass-stone lashes is beautifully detailed.
This delicate evil eye necklace meant to ward off unwanted energy is dainty enough to match most outfits. It's made of gold-plated brass with cubic zirconia.
This petite, 18 karat gold-plated sterling silver and labradorite piece is a unique take on a classic evil eye necklace. It's currently 65% off, so hurry to snatch one up while they're still in stock!
This unique bracelet is meant to bring good fortune with green quartz and evil eye charms. The charms are actually removable, meaning you can add them to a different Kendra Scott bracelet, necklace, or hoop earring as desired.
Wishbones are actually found in birds, and as you know, are thought to bring good luck. Sport one on this delicate Dogeared gold-tone necklace.
This 22 karat gold-plated Gabi Rielle evil eye necklace "combines sparkle and spirituality." We can't argue with that!
Sometimes a look to the stars provides peace and inspiration during difficult times. This constellation necklace is a reminder of that, and is made of yellow-golden brass with agate cabochon and semiprecious stones.
This necklace features every lucky charm in one place, with an evil eye, a horseshoe, a four-leaf clover, and more. It's made of 14 karat gold-plated sterling silver and cubic zirconia.
For a more affordable find, try this pendant necklace from Anthropologie with a lucky horseshoe on it. It includes cubic zirconia, lapis, and quartz.
Gorjana strikes again with this aventurine power gemstone bracelet for luck. It's daintier than the version above, and includes 18 karat gold-plated brass.
