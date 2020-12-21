Personalized Jewelry: The Perfect Thoughtful Holiday Gift

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

If you want to show you've put thought into your gift for a friend or loved one this holiday season, we say opt for personalized jewelry. This gift they'll wear daily can depict their initials, star sign or whatever else is meaningful to them.

Below, our favorite personalized jewelry finds from Gorjana, Nordstrom and more at a variety of price points. Whether a necklace or ring, this gift idea is guaranteed to make them feel special.