Wendy Williams may have just reignited one of her biggest feuds in Hollywood.

During today's all new Wendy Williams Show, the talk-show host ended her latest episode by teasing one of her "Hot Topics" for tomorrow.

"Well apparently the way this show is going today, we did not have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj's [husband]. But let me tell you something Nicki. That's going to be my first story tomorrow and I'm going to lead with this: You should've never married him because now you've ruined everything about what your brand could be," she shared. "Again, you are never going to stand a chance when you are with a man who pulls a knife at rape point. A registered sex offender, you are never going to stand a chance with the public."

Wendy continued, "There's only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that's murder. By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter. Oh, I think I just did the story. No, get to digging. There's more on it. Everybody get to digging. Get to digging."