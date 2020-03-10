The Anti-Pollution Drops and Serums You Need Now

Living in the city, you're bound to wonder: Is all of this pollution prematurely aging my skin? Unfortunately, the answer is yes. Not only do you need to worry about sun damage, but also about the harmful issues pollutants can cause, ranging from skin rashes to dark spots. Thankfully, there are products out there that are designed to fight off the effects of smog and other pollutants. Why not give them a shot?

Below, check out anti-pollution drops and serums from Drunk Elephant, E.L.F., and more that are here to help. 

The Better Skin Co. Super Shield Anti-Pollution Serum

This serum is powered by white horehound, which is a herb that is said to fight pollution damage. Pat the serum into your face before you head out for the day. 

E-Comm: The Anti-Pollution Drops and Serums You Need Now
$38 Bloomingdale's
E.L.F. Beauty Shield Vitamin C Pollution Prevention Serum

For a more affordable option, try this product from E.L.F. It's filled with antioxidants, vitamins C and E, and pomegranate extract for a brighter, glowing skin tone. 

E-Comm: The Anti-Pollution Drops and Serums You Need Now
$16 Target
Anew Neutralize Anti-Pollution Serum

Avon claims their product makes your skin four times more resistant to pollution thanks to the help of adaptogens and healing botanical extracts like matcha, ginger, and amla. In their test, nine out of 10 women agreed that their skin looked healthier after one week of using this anti-pollution serum. 

E-Comm: The Anti-Pollution Drops and Serums You Need Now
$44 Avon
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

This serum from Drunk Elephant not only protects your skin, but also adds a bronzy glow to your face. The oils and vitamin F within aim to support your skin's barrier function.

E-Comm: The Anti-Pollution Drops and Serums You Need Now
$36 Sephora
Exuviance Anti-Pollution Protection Essence

This anti-pollution protection essence is all about strengthening your skin's moisture barrier using a 10% concentration of probiotic lysate. It's lightly hydrating and suitable for all skin types. 

E-Comm: The Anti-Pollution Drops and Serums You Need Now
$45 Ulta
Everyday for Every Body SPF 30 Resting Beach Face Serum

Talk about multifaceted: This three-in-one treatment works as an SPF 30 sunscreen, a serum, and a makeup primer. It also promises to protect your face from the blue light emitted from phones and computers.  

E-Comm: The Anti-Pollution Drops and Serums You Need Now
$30 Anthropologie
Verso Anti-Pollution

This toning face mist has a polymer combination that's a powerful antioxidant for removing free radicals and protecting your skin against environmental pollution. Just shake it up and spray it on your face after your skincare routine, or after putting on makeup. 

E-Comm: The Anti-Pollution Drops and Serums You Need Now
$50 Dermstore
Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Pollution Drops

What's the secret behind Dr. Sturm's anti-pollution drops? Marine microbe extracts that are derived from French Polynesian microorganisms. Dr. Sturm claims these extracts "strengthen the dermis' defenses, neutralize airborne heavy metals, and reverse inflammation caused by pollution."

E-Comm: The Anti-Pollution Drops and Serums You Need Now
$145 Net-A-Porter
Dr. Roebuck's Tassie Anti-Pollution Serum

The blueberry extract in this anti-pollution serum is said to reduce free radical damage. Just apply it after you've washed your face, and top it off with sunscreen

E-Comm: The Anti-Pollution Drops and Serums You Need Now
$60 Sephora
Urban Decay All Nighter Pollution Protection Makeup Setting Spray Environmental Defense

The last step to protect your face from pollution after you've applied your makeup? Spritzing on this pollution protection makeup setting spray from Urban Decay. It's infused with minerals that claim to shield your skin from environmental damage. 

E-Comm: The Anti-Pollution Drops and Serums You Need Now
$34 Sephora

Looking for more skincare recommendations? Turn to the pros. Le Jolie Spa co-founder Brian Nourian recommends these skincare products, and Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell's esthetician Shani Darden thinks you need these must-haves.

