Antibacterial Soaps For All Your Hand Washing Needs

E! Illustration
by Mallory Carra | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 4:39 PM
Washing your hands throughout the day is always a must, but in order to protect yourself from all of the germs out there, you need to make sure you're using the best soap you can possibly use.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading public health institution in the United States, recommends that everyone should use both soap and water to clean your hands, because the surfactants in soap lift microbes from skin. Your CDC-approved hand-washing procedure should include lathering up your hands with soap, scrubbing your hands for at least 20 seconds, rinsing your hands under clean running water, and drying your hands either using a dry towel or you can air-dry them.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite antibacterial soap options that are available online.
This Amazon's Choice product has over 200 five-star reviews and has pure oregano oil, which has antibiotic properties. The powerful soap is non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free.
The antibacterial and antifungal soap contains tea tree oil, which is a potent natural bacteria and fungus killer. This gel is made from botanical tea tree oils, eucalyptus oils and peppermint oils along with aloe and mint to soothe your skin. The Remedy cleanser is also well-loved on Amazon—it has over 1,000 five-star reviews.
This liquid hand soap is phosphate-free, biodegradable and has a delicate coriander seed and olive wood scent. Cold-pressed olive oil acts as the base of the natural hand cleaner, which is packaged in a recycled bottle.
Help combat germs with this Derma-nu blend of tea tree, mint, menthol, wintergreen, and eucalyptus oils. It doesn't contain any synthetic fragrances, dyes, and parabens, along with being cruelty-free.
This beloved brand makes cruelty-free hand soaps with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, which means there's no parabens, phthalates or artificial colors to be found in the product. The soap contains aloe vera and olive oil, along with a fresh lemon verbena scent.
If you're looking to buy soap in bulk, Amazon is selling a six-pack of its biobased soap brand, Presto! You can choose fragrance-free or scented—it's also available in lime mint and wild citrus.
This amazing cleanser has over 600 five-star reviews on Amazon. The hand soap is made with gentle coconut cleansers, organic plant extracts, vitamins E and B5, and pure essential oils for an all-natural, non-synthetic scent. It's available in a variety of different scents, including lavender and coconut, apricot and vanilla, spearmint and lemon, and more.
Hydrate and cleanse your skin at the same time with the help of this doctor-formulated soap. It's fortified with Vitamin E, sea salt, and aloe vera, accompanied by a lavender and vanilla scent from pure essential oils.
Lather up with the beloved brand we all know well, Softsoap. The company's antibacterial hand cleanser is available in two scents: fresh citrus and crisp clean.
