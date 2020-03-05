How Katy Perry's Mom ''Ruined'' Her Wine-Themed Pregnancy Reveal

The cat's out of the bag.

Katy Perryand Orlando Bloomare expecting their first child and while they pulled off the ultimate reveal on Thursday, their announcement to their family wasn't as smooth.

Of course, Katy and Orlando aren't to blame for the "ruined" reveal. It turns out, Katy's mom spoiled the surprise all on her own. She told SiriusXM's Mikey Piff, "I actually kind of put the news on a wine label and I was doing it by either bringing a bottle of wine with a bespoke label that said it... I would bring it to a dinner or something or I'd give it as a gift to a friend, like here's a nice bottle of wine, but then they'd get the reaction later."

However, she and her future husband didn't have the opportunity to show off their "bespoke" label, because her mom snooped around a bit too much. "My mom, it was so weird, I didn't get the chance to do it. She just came over and was looking at my wine—and she never does—and she was like, 'What is this?' And that's how it happened."